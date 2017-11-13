EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2642260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch a statement by Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller concerning new charges filed in the Penn State fraternity death case.

Timothy Piazza

Another 12 students have been charged in the hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza after the FBI recovered surveillance video that had been deleted from inside the frat house basement.In addition, five of the 14 students previously charged are facing more counts. Their names are listed at the end of this article.Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said during a news conference on Monday that investigators recovered new video from the basement of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.The D.A. said that video was deleted while police were at the house, but was recovered by the FBI.That footage is in addition to security camera video that had been previously recovered by authorities from the extensive surveillance system in the house."When law enforcement initially evaluated the video footage, fraternity brothers led police to believe that the basement cameras had been inoperable" the night of Piazza's fall, the district attorney's office said in a press release. "However, after later examining one of the DVR surveillance boxes, State College Police uncovered evidence that the basement camera footage had actually been manually deleted just as State College Police were poised to take possession of the recording equipment."The 19-year-old Piazza, from Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured back in February. Piazza died of a fractured skull and other injuries two days after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs.Investigators say the video shows Piazza does not obtain his own alcohol at any point. In fact, authorities say, every drink consumed was provided to him by a fraternity brother.Piazza was furnished with at least 18 drinks in 1 hour and 22 minutes, Parks Miller's office said.That night, after taking part in an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual known as the "Gauntlet," a heavily intoxicated Piazza was heard falling down the stairs. He was later found lying face down at the bottom.What happened next is described in horrific detail in a grand jury report citing evidence including surveillance video, witness testimony and phone records.Members of the fraternity carried Piazza up the steps and put him on the couch. They dumped water on his face and slapped him in an apparent attempt to wake him, to no avail. When one pledge tried to intervene, insisting they get Piazza some help, he was shoved into a wall and told the brothers had it under control.As the night went on, Piazza tried over and over to stand on his own, falling each time and eventually going still. By the morning of Feb. 3, he was breathing heavily, with blood on his face. When a fraternity member finally called 911 for help, Piazza's skin had turned gray.Initially, 18 former Beta Theta Pi members faced charges in connection with Piazza's death, with prosecutors alleging many were involved in attempting to cover up the incident and "coordinate a story."One former fraternity member allegedly texted his girlfriend "drink hazing can send me to jail," and "I don't want to go to jail for this." "I think we are f-----," he added."Make sure the pledges clean the basement and get rid of any evidence of alcohol," one of the fraternity members allegedly texted another after Piazza's injury.In September charges were dismissed completely against four of the former fraternity members who were facing single counts of either tampering with evidence or recklessly endangering another person.The most serious charges -- involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault -- were also dropped for eight former fraternity members. Cases against 14 students were set to move forward for less serious alleged offenses.The fraternity has since been closed.The following 12 students were charged by authorities after review of the basement video:1. Joshua KurczewskiInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor2. Ryan BurkeInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor3. Jonathan KanzlerInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor (1 count)4. Bohan SongInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor (1 count)5. Aiden O'BrienInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor (1 count)6. Joseph EmsHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor7. Brian GelbHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor8. Patrick JacksonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor9. Reggie GoekeHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor10. Mike FernandezHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor11. Donald PriorHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor12. Braxton BeckerTampering with Evidence (1 count)Obstructing Administration of Law (1 count)Hindering Apprehension (1 count)In addition to these newly charged defendants, the following previously charged Beta brothers now face additional criminal charges based on their actions on basement video:1. Luke VisserFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor2. Gary DibilioFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor3. Nick KuberaFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor4. Michael BonatucciFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor5. Parker YochimFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor