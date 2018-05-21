Angelique Ramirez - Student victim of Santa Fe High School mass shooting

Angelique Ramirez - Student killed in Santa Fe High School (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Angelique Ramirez was known for her fiery red hair and her individual sense of fashion.

The 15-year-old's family announced her death online after searching for her for hours.

Her aunt, Sylvia Pritchett, said in a Facebook post that she has "a broken heart and a soul that just can't process all this right now."

The senior pastor at Dayspring Church says Ramirez was a member of the Santa Fe church's youth ministry, and often attended with her younger brother.

Rev. Brad Drake described her as "a sweet young lady, with a style all her own."
One friend wrote on her Facebook page, "She was a wonderful young lady and will be greatly missed."
