HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --New surveillance video shows the moment a gunman shot and robbed a Houston business owner in southeast Houston.
The incident happened on Monday around 6:20 a.m. on 8601 M.L.K. Boulevard near Reed Road.
Police say the owner pulled up to his business and noticed a man sitting inside a parked red Chevrolet Impala.
As he walked up to the front door to unlock it, the suspect got out of the Impala, pointed a gun at him and demanded his bag.
The owner panicked and ran. That's when the suspect shot him twice.
While the owner was on the ground, the gunman went through his pockets, took his bag, ran back to the car and drove off.
The victim was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
The suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Houston police describe him as a black man with a medium complexion between the ages of 18-25. Authorities say he weighs 160-170 pounds with a slim build.
He is seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a drawstring.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or online at crime-stoppers.org.