AMBUSH SHOOTING: Video shows suspect gun down and rob business owner in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD released surveillance video of an aggravated robbery on MLK from May 14. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New surveillance video shows the moment a gunman shot and robbed a Houston business owner in southeast Houston.

The incident happened on Monday around 6:20 a.m. on 8601 M.L.K. Boulevard near Reed Road.

Police say the owner pulled up to his business and noticed a man sitting inside a parked red Chevrolet Impala.

As he walked up to the front door to unlock it, the suspect got out of the Impala, pointed a gun at him and demanded his bag.

The owner panicked and ran. That's when the suspect shot him twice.

While the owner was on the ground, the gunman went through his pockets, took his bag, ran back to the car and drove off.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Houston police describe him as a black man with a medium complexion between the ages of 18-25. Authorities say he weighs 160-170 pounds with a slim build.

He is seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a drawstring.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or online at crime-stoppers.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrobberybusinessman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Cy-Fair teacher accused of giving student drugs and STD
2-year-old girl found wandering alone in her PJs
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
'Be Someone' graffiti changed to honor Mattress Mack
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston
Bridge over Greens Bayou damaged by buckling
Surprise! Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land
Show More
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
World War II veteran, wife murdered inside home in Cleveland
Rockets in 60 seconds: Series moves to Oakland for Game 3
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
Verlander reaches 2,500 career strikeouts after throwing 5-hit shutout
More News