Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas

Authorities in west Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy they say was abducted.Caleb Andrew Tondre, 4, is described as a white male who weighs 45 pounds, has reddish blond hair and hazel eyes and stands 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a lime green Gap shirt, khaki pants, and red Jordan shoes.The suspect in Tondre's disappearance is 36-year-old Christopher Allen Tondre, a white male who stands 5'9", weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans, and authorities say he has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.He is driving a blue 2005 Kia Optima with Texas plates HBS5560 and a New England Patriots sticker on the back window, and he was last seen in Midland.Anybody with information about Tondre's whereabouts should contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4623.