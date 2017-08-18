Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in west Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted on Friday. (KTRK)

MIDLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in west Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy they say was abducted.

Caleb Andrew Tondre, 4, is described as a white male who weighs 45 pounds, has reddish blond hair and hazel eyes and stands 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a lime green Gap shirt, khaki pants, and red Jordan shoes.

The suspect in Tondre's disappearance is 36-year-old Christopher Allen Tondre, a white male who stands 5'9", weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans, and authorities say he has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

He is driving a blue 2005 Kia Optima with Texas plates HBS5560 and a New England Patriots sticker on the back window, and he was last seen in Midland.

Anybody with information about Tondre's whereabouts should contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4623.

Related Topics:
amber alertmissing childrentexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Body found amid search for missing Galveston Co. woman
Source: Mom on drugs during crash that killed young son
Pilot makes emergency landing in Montgomery pasture
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Show More
Police: Body found in bayou in SW Houston
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
Tools to succeed: Harden gives out school supplies to 150 kids
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
$54k sign features HCDE trustee's mom's name
More News
Top Video
Pilot makes emergency landing in Montgomery pasture
Police: Body found in bayou in SW Houston
Body found amid search for missing Galveston Co. woman
Tools to succeed: Harden gives out school supplies to 150 kids
More Video