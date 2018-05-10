Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday

Just issued: #AmberAlert for Jennifer Castillo, 12. Last seen two days ago (Tues) on Harbor Town Dr. in #Houston. Keep an eye out! #abc13 https://t.co/GcyhFk2dvm — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2018

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.Jennifer Castillo was last seen on Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston.Castillo is 5'0 and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, brown curly hair and brown eyes.Authorities have not released any more details about her possible abduction.If you have any information about where she might be, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.