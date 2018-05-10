Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 12-year-old Jennifer Castillo.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Jennifer Castillo was last seen on Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston.

Castillo is 5'0 and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have not released any more details about her possible abduction.

If you have any information about where she might be, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.
Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing childrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire crews working to extinguish warehouse fire
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Roommate of man killed in deputy-involved shooting speaks out
Family taking on father's unsolved 'hit and run' death investigation
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Injured HPD officer Ronny Cortez now standing on his own
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Affordable dashcam options that won't bust your budget
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
More News