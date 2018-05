EMBED >More News Videos Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued

The family of a boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert Wednesday morning says he's been found safe in Galveston.Family members told Eyewitness News 3-year-old Alexzander Clayton Russell was with his grandmother 40-year-old Beverly Mickens.The Texas City Police Department had been searching for the child who was last seen on Friday in League City.The Amber Alert has since been cancelled.