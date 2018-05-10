  • LIVE VIDEO Officials in Beaumont provide update on explosion at church
SHOPLIFTING

Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.

Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for a woman who they say attacked two shoe store employees who tried to stop her from shoplifting.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was one of three who took part in alleged shoplifting at the Famous Footwear in the 19900 block of Katy Freeway on March 20.

Loss prevention officers told investigators two of the alleged shoplifters left with shoes and ran away from the store. Two workers stopped the third suspect at the front of the store and took items from her.

The woman then became angry and attacked both employees, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman fled the store with a black male to a black Ford Explorer with yellow paint along the right rear bumper area.

The sheriff's office released video of the woman, who deputies described as 5'6" to 5'7" in height, and weighing between 240 and 250 pounds.

Anyone who has seen the woman is urged to call the HCSO's robbery unit at 713-274-9234.
