Suspected drunk driver arrested after leading police on chase in Pearland

Pearland police arrested a chase suspect they say was also driving drunk.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland police arrested a suspected drunk driver after she led them on a chase Thursday morning.

Officers say they pulled over 40-year-old Ana Sotelo for traffic violations near Main Street and Magnolia in Pearland around 4:30 a.m.

One of the officers believed she was drunk and asked her to get out of her vehicle, but instead she fled.

Police used spike strips, which deflated three of Sotelo's four tires.

She continued driving until she stopped near Telephone Road and Bellfort.

At that point, authorities say Sotelo still refused to leave her SUV. That's when police broke the driver side window, took her out of the SUV and arrested her.

Sotelo was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
