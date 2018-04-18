Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush
The public can pay their respects to Mrs. Bush on Friday from noon until midnight at St. Martin's Church in Houston.
Mother of 2 dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest Airlines plane
Passengers scrambled to save the woman from getting sucked out the plane's window, which had been smashed by debris.
What to know about the Houston-Rockets Minnesota Timberwolves match-up
The Houston Rockets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 2 of the NBA playoffs.
Houston Astros look for second win in their series against the Seattle Mariners
New pitcher Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Astros at 9:10 p.m.