EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

All the news you need in 60 seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

News you need to know in 60 seconds. (KTRK)

Here are the top stories you need to know for Sunday, April 8, 2018:

Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket

Scammers are hoping a guilty conscience will lead to stealing people's money.
EMBED More News Videos

Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket.

New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
New dashcam video shows the wild ride a teen led deputies on after stealing a church bus.
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video of bus chase involving teen featured on A&E show Live PD.

Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing mother and friend in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway for a 23-year-old man suspected of killing his mother and friend, then confessing to the crimes on Facebook.
EMBED More News Videos

Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee.

A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit
Houston, it's been forever since you've been able to see the inside of the Astrodome.
EMBED More News Videos

What to expect during the Astrodome's 53rd anniversary

Houston Rockets playoff tickets go on sale Monday
Rockets fans, be sure to set up your alarms and that you're near a computer Monday at 10 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Rockets fans, be sure you're near a computer tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldHouston Astrossex crimestrump towerman killedjewelryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE
Deputy shot 7 times gets to spend Thanksgiving at home
More eyewitness news update
Top Stories
Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing mom, friend
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
8-HOUR FORECAST: Clouds overnight with 20% rain chance
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Rockets playoff tickets go on sale Monday
Driver found dead inside submerged car in Montgomery Co.
Man climbs crane over Hollywood Boulevard in LA
Show More
Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack
Spring resident Patrick Reed wins Masters, earning 1st title
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
$5,000 reward offered for info on credit card thieves
Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire
More News