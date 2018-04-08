EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

Here are the top stories you need to know for Sunday, April 8, 2018:

New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus

New dashcam video shows the wild ride a teen led deputies on after stealing a church bus.
Dashcam video of bus chase involving teen featured on A&E show Live PD.


Police say woman was stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Houston police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed by her boyfriend while she was sleeping.
Police say a woman was stabbed by her boyfriend while she slept in northeast Houston.


President Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack
President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned a "mindless chemical attack" in Syria that killed women and children, called Syrian President Bashar Assad an "animal" and delivered a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the Damascus government.
More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital.


Spring resident Patrick Reed wins first major title, holding off Fowler at Masters

