EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3314415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local chef charged with indecency with a child, Deborah Wrigley reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3308885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Major highway closures happening this weekend, plan ahead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3313629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3313443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Tillman has a look at the forecast you can expect over the next eight hours.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3313785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans receive replica championship rings, Christine Dobbyn reports.

Court records state that Bruce Molzan, chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child on April 4. He posted two $10,000 bonds.If you are headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for some major highway closures.The 4-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.Most of us will wake up to chilly temps in the 40s Sunday morning. A light breeze will keep feels like temps in the 30s, especially northwest of Houston.After receiving the replica ring, many took to social media to show off their new piece of jewelry. Some fans also placed the replica ring on eBay.