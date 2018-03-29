All clear given at Baylor University after suspect scare

Baylor Alert 11:14 p.m. update: The suspect has been apprehended. It is now safe to resume normal activities. — Baylor University (@Baylor) March 30, 2018

Baylor Alert! Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows.



A suspect fled from Waco PD into University Parks Apartment and a search is currently underway.



More info to follow. — Baylor University (@Baylor) March 30, 2018

Baylor University officials said a suspect seen running from Waco police into a student apartment complex is in police custody.The search for the suspect led to a Baylor Alert being sent to the phones of students, parents and staff just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.The message instructed students to seek shelter away from doors and windows.According to Baylor officials, Waco Police Department was seeking a suspect near campus.We do not know why police originally pursued the suspect.