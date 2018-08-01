Aeromexico crash captured by passenger inside aircraft

EMBED </>More Videos

Passenger Ashley Garcia recorded the chaos in which people can be heard screaming and crying immediately after impact. (KABC)

DURANGO, Mexico --
Cellphone footage from a passenger aboard the Aeromexico plane that crashed in Mexico shows a dramatic new look at the accident.

Passenger Ashley Garcia recorded the chaos in which people can be heard screaming and crying immediately after impact.

All 103 people on board managed to escape with their lives.

RELATED: Aeromexico airplane crashes in Mexico, but all aboard survive

Passengers can also be seen running in a field away from the plane as it burns in the background.

Emergency crews eventually arrived to treat the injured passengers, 49 of whom were hospitalized.

Authorities have blamed the crash on bad weather and a strong wind gust during takeoff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashplane accidentairplanecrashcellphoneu.s. & worldmexico
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aeromexico airplane crashes in Mexico, but all aboard survive
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News