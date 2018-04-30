Adorable 3-year-old baseball player 'runs' bases his own way

JUSTIN TASOLIDES
He may not have a future in baseball, but he might have a bright future in comedy!

Lennox Salcedo, 3, was playing a baseball game in the Walnut Pony Baseball League in Walnut, California, when a coach told him to run home as fast as he can.

Young Lennox decided to have a little fun with the coach's call, running from third base to home plate as slowly as he possibly could. The crowd roared with laughter as Lennox moved in "slow motion" toward team mom Leah Nunez, who captured the moment on video.

At one point, Lennox's father, who was on the field coaching, attempts to usher Lennox across home plate faster, but Lennox brushes his dad off and continues his triumphant home run trot.

The video was posted to Twitter by Lennox's cousin and has since been retweeted over 92,000 times.

Congratulations, Lennox!
