Adnan Syed of 'Serial' granted new trial

MARIAM KHAN
Adnan Syed, a convicted killer who gained international fame from the podcast "Serial," will finally get a new trial after spending roughly 18 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals determined Syed received ineffective assistance by his counsel during his 2000 trial, according to a 138-page opinion filed Thursday afternoon.

The ruling can still be appealed to the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, which means Syed's conviction could be upheld.

Syed's conviction was originally vacated by a lower circuit court in 2016, but the State of Maryland appealed that decision.

Syed has been incarcerated since his arrest in February 1999 for the murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. She was found buried in a shallow grave in Baltimore's Leakin Park. Syed was sentenced to life in prison in 2000.

A retired Baltimore judge issued a ruling in June 2016 granting Syed a new trial on the grounds that he received ineffective counsel in 2000 from a defense attorney who failed to cross-examine a state cell expert witness on key evidence.

The ruling followed new evidence presented during a second post-conviction relief hearing in February 2016, including testimony from alibi witness Asia McClain Chapman, who says she spoke with Syed in the library of her high school in Baltimore County at the time the state claims he killed Lee.

Syed's lawyer celebrated the long-awaited decision on Twitter.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
San Jacinto River levels going down after flooding threat
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Stephon Clark held in Sacramento
Show More
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Can't make a game? Where you can watch the Astros play ball
'Feges BBQ' debuts in Greenway
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos