Barber accused of sex act during children's haircuts previously convicted of injury to a child

A Spring-area barber has been arrested for indecent exposure after investigators said a mother of three caught him masturbating and staring at her children.

By
SPRING, Houston (KTRK) --
A barber accused of masturbating in between children's haircuts while staring at them was once convicted of injuring a 2-year-old girl.

Jeremiah Siqueido, 32, is charged with indecency with a child. A mother of three told deputies, she caught Siqueido Wednesday, a barber at a Spring-area barber shop, masturbating in a back room while leering at her and her children.

Thursday afternoon, when he was released from jail, he didn't answer questions and sprinted away when asked.

Eyewitness News has learned, in 2006, Siqueido was charged with injury to a child.

""He had poured boiling, hot water on her and she had third-degree burns from head to toe," said the mother of the victim, who is now 14.

Siqueido was sentenced to five years in prison. He was dating the then-2-year-old's biological mother. She lost custody and the woman Eyewitness News spoke to adopted her. She asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

"This disgusting monster needs to be put away," she said.

The mother in the latest incident called police and deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office arrested him. The shop's owner said he's never had any problems with Siqueido in the two years he had worked for him.

"I'm sorry this happened. I don't blame her. I would react the same way," said Rudy's Barber Shop owner, Rudy Montalvo.

Authorities believe Siqueido, who spent the night in jail, could have other victims who have not come forward.

"Once a pedophile, always a pedophile in my book," she said. This observant mother was a good mother to observe what he was doing. I'm 100% there are other victims other there. I'm encouraging them, by telling this story, to come forward."

Siqueido is free after posting a $5,000 bond.
