Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2018

Click here to download the KTRK-TV/ABC13 2018 EEO report.

To view the KTRK-TV Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) - please click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
about ABC13
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Vigil for 8-year-old fatally shot sparks passionate plea
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Show More
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
New body cam footage released in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos