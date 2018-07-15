ABC13 crew spots car in flames minutes after crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3765336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Car engulfed in flames after 2-vehicle accident in north Harris County.

#BreakingNews we just came upon this at Hardy Toll feeder and Sam Houston Pkwy! Everyone got out but car quickly became engulfed. @abc13houston #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/IOOAJSxRhW — ABC13ChristineDobbyn (@ABC13Christine) July 15, 2018

A traffic accident turned scary Saturday night in north Harris County after a car erupted in flames.The accident happened on West Hardy at the Beltway 8 around 8:30 p.m.According to an eyewitness, a male driver was leaving the gas station when he collided with a female driver.An Eyewitness News crew called 911 shortly after arriving to the scene.Thankfully, both drivers were able to get away from the fiery scene without any serious injuries.The female driver was taken to a local hospital.