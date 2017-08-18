97 people arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston police and the district attorney's office announced the results of a major sex trafficking crackdown.

It was a month-long operation targeting sex buyers.

Police said nationally, agencies participated in the National John Suppression Initiative between June and August. The Houston Police Department Vice Division arrested 88 people who paid for sex and nine sex traffickers.

Gonzalez said business professionals and a pastor are among those who were arrested.

The Woodlands pastor who was charged with prostitution in July was one of the 97 who were arrested in the sex trafficking operation.

According to charging documents, 52-year-old Eddie Hilburn was taken into custody after he agreed to pay for sex.

Officials at The Woodlands First Baptist Church confirmed that Hilburn is an associate pastor.

"This was a big win. We are committed in the long haul for this," Gonzalez said.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as this story develops.
