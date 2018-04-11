8-year-old girl saves herself, brother by calling 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border

EMBED </>More Videos

8-year-old calls 911 after woman steals car she was riding in (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old San Diego girl is being commended for her bravery.

The girl confronted the woman who stole the car she was riding in.


"If you don't take us back to our daddy, I'll call police. Then I called 911. Then she threatened me and she said 'If you don't give me the phone, I'll drive in circles and crash into this car,'" the girl said.

Police said the father left the girl and a 3-year-old in the car Monday morning to go inside a store.

A woman jumped in and drove off.

The father chased after the car but couldn't get to it.

"I look and see my car make a right turn. I ran out into traffic.Almost caught the car, but she started driving erratically. I was just stuck in the middle of the street just crying and bawling," the father said.

The 8-year-old managed to call 911 from in the car.

Officers caught up with them, right before the woman could reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

She is facing charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen car911 callkidnappingmexicou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man found shot to death at construction site in east Harris Co.
Glitch disrupts STAAR testing for some Houston area students
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
Show More
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Woman adopts boy after meeting his birth mother on flight
More News