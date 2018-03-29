HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An 8-year-old has died after he and his 5-year-old sister were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a nail salon.
The medical examiner confirmed with Eyewitness News that 8-year-old Triston died from his injuries after being caught in the middle of gunfire on March 1 off Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue.
Police said in the brief moment a mother went into a nail salon to check on wait times around 6:30 p.m., two of her children became the victims of a drive-by shooting.
The boy's 5-year-old sister was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
An 11-year-old child who was also inside the vehicle was not injured.
HPD TO SUSPECTS: "EVERYONE'S LIVES MATTER"
While police have no leads on the suspect or suspects, HPD Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy R. Finner said they will find who is responsible.
"Those who don't want to listen and just think we're going to stand by and let our streets become bloodbaths, they've got another thing coming," Finner said. "Because the majority of the people in this city are good people."
CITY COUNCILMAN GETS FIRST-HAND VIEW OF CRIME TROUBLE SPOTS
Finner said while the investigation continues, the sheer number of shots fired at this one vehicle suggests the victims were "probably targeted."
Police could not say immediately how many shots were fired.
Investigators said this shooting occurred just a few blocks from another shooting that happened that afternoon.
Again, no arrests have been made.
