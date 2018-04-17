Police are investigating a knife attack that injured three students at a school in Minnesota.Sauk Rapids police raced to Pleasant View Elementary School after receiving a 911 call around 7:15 a.m."An 8-year-old student had come to school with a kitchen knife and cut three children at random," Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise said.The 8-year-old boy lashed out on three students in less than a minute, and then walked to the school's office and put the knife down."I don't think he had an intended target when he came to school with the knife. We are not sure exactly why he came to school with a knife," Beise said.The injured students were in first, fourth and seventh grade.While police described the injuries as minor, two students were cut in the back of the head and required stitches.The second grader was taken to Sauk Rapids Police station and later released to his parents.Police and school officials said they could not release any more details about the minor."Hopefully he will get some treatment," Beise said.In an email sent home to parents the school district said, "In situations like this the district's discipline policy is applied and aggressive students are not allowed in the building."Children under the age of 10 cannot be charged in Minnesota, but their cases are handled by social services.Police say there is no indication the boy's parents will face any charges.