74-year-old man shot after suspects open fire outside store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a 74-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting late Sunday night in northeast Houston.

Authorities say the victim, Henry Johns Jr., was walking home from Liberty Food Market on 3801 Liberty Road around 10:10 p.m. when he was shot.

According to investigators, suspects fired shots from inside a vehicle traveling eastbound near the market. Two other people were seen in front of the store shooting at the vehicle as it passed by.

Johns, Jr. was taken to the hospital.

There is no motive for the shooting.

Earlier, police reported that a man and a woman were shot after a fight broke out at a block party on Liberty Road.

There's no word yet on whether the scenes are connected.
