CHILD INJURED

7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities said the overthrown softball struck McKenna Hovenga and her mom, Kassy, as they watched the game Wednesday in Shell Rock. (Credit: Healing for McKenna via Facebook)

ROCHESTER, Minnesota --
A 7-week-old baby is being treated for skull fractures and brain bleeds after she was hit in the head by a softball while watching her father play in northeastern Iowa.

Authorities said the overthrown softball struck McKenna Hovenga and her mom, Kassy, as they watched the game Wednesday in Shell Rock.

McKenna's father, Lee Hovenga, was in the game.

According to the Facebook page, "Healing for McKenna" McKenna was nursing behind the fence in the stands on the third-base line when she got hit.



McKenna was taken to a local hospital then flown to St. Mary's Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

After 48 hours without a seizure, doctors have started to wean McKenna off her seizure medication.

A neurologist told the family that McKenna's brain activity is calming down.



Even though this is a tough time for the family, they're trying to stay positive.

"Thank you everyone soooo much for everything!!!! My heart is empty because of McKenna, but then I see all the support and love we have coming in and it floods with hope," Kassy wrote on Facebook.

Those who wish to donate can do so McKenna's YouCaring site.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschild injuredu.s. & worldbaby
CHILD INJURED
Woman accused of trying to squeeze 3-month-old to death
Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed
6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
More child injured
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Fire erupts at CenterPoint facility in Texas City
Mom indicted after baby dies from ingesting synthetic marijuana
MASSIVE OUTAGE: T-Mobile service interrupted in Houston
2 teens accused of killing man while buying LSD
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested
HCC's Central campus will open Wednesday
Trump says he's withdrawing US for Iran nuclear accord
Show More
Alvin girl calls 911 to save her father's life
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
Helpful tips for Teacher Appreciation Week gifts
Woman accused of trying to squeeze 3-month-old to death
Horse electrocuted after walking through puddle
More News