Residents at a senior living center said they are relieved after the arrest of one of their neighbors. Investigators said the 68-year-old man was taken into custody for selling drugs in the parking lot.One neighbor stated the suspect would make deals during the night, mostly to young women.With a constant flow of traffic at their facility, residents said they complained to building management, but admit they were mostly ignored."I'm appalled this could happen where I live," one resident said. "And to see this man doing this under our nose and think he could get away with it."Residents eventually alerted police to the situation and the man was found to be in possession of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.Authorities said he faces up to 14 felony charges.