6 men arrested after failed attempt to steal ATM from Comerica Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

6 men arrested after failed attempt to steal ATM from Comerica Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say six men were arrested after attempting to steal an ATM machine in northwest Houston.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Comerica Bank on Mangum near Dacoma around 4 a.m.

According to officials, six people were caught trying to steal an ATM with a stolen forklift.

Police say the thieves also had a dump truck that they were planning to put the ATM inside and make their getaway.

The ATM was secured well, which delayed the thieves long enough to be caught by authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftatmHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News