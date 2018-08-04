HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police say six men were arrested after attempting to steal an ATM machine in northwest Houston.
Police responded to a robbery call at the Comerica Bank on Mangum near Dacoma around 4 a.m.
According to officials, six people were caught trying to steal an ATM with a stolen forklift.
Police say the thieves also had a dump truck that they were planning to put the ATM inside and make their getaway.
The ATM was secured well, which delayed the thieves long enough to be caught by authorities.