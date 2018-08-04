Police say six men were arrested after attempting to steal an ATM machine in northwest Houston.Police responded to a robbery call at the Comerica Bank on Mangum near Dacoma around 4 a.m.According to officials, six people were caught trying to steal an ATM with a stolen forklift.Police say the thieves also had a dump truck that they were planning to put the ATM inside and make their getaway.The ATM was secured well, which delayed the thieves long enough to be caught by authorities.