NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

5-year veteran of NYPD Ryan Nash shot West Side Highway suspect

Ken Rosato has more on NYPD Officer Ryan Nash, who shot the West Side Highway bike path suspect

NEW YORK, New York --
The NYPD officer who fired the shot that struck West Side Highway suspect Sayfullo Saipov has been identified.

Ryan Nash, 28, is a five-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the First Precinct, where he was one of the first officers to respond.

Nash was treated and released at New York Presbyterian Hospital for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears following the shooting.

He lives on Long Island with his girlfriend and has two awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty from the NYPD.

Saipov mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path in New York City Tuesday afternoon, killing at least eight and injuring 13 others in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

The driver was shot in the abdomen and taken into custody after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand.

Officials said he was shouting "Allahu Akbar!"

