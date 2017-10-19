5-year-old's quick thinking saves family from fire

The quick thinking of a 5-year-old girl helped save her family from their burning home in Michigan.The fire started in the living room of the Smith home Wednesday morning in Warren.Little Jamirah woke up, smelled the smoke, and ran to her parent's bedroom."When my eyes got open, I saw the fire so I ran in Mommy's room then I woke up Daddy," Jamirah said.Jamirah said she knew what to do because she learned about fire safety in school.----------