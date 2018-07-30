HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in lake

It was a shocking moment when a severed human leg washed up on the shore. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
It was a shocking moment for people spending their weekend at the Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield when a severed human leg washed up on the shore.

The discovery was made Saturday morning when Kern County Sheriff's officials say a little girl found the remains just feet from her campsite.

"The neighbor in the camp right next to us came over and told us what happened. His 5-year-old girl found the leg. She was pretty freaked out and I walked over -- wanted to see what was going on -- and it was a leg, from about the thigh down," a witness said.

"It was scary. It's scary. You don't know why this is happening. Homicide detectives were out here investigating," said lake visitor Melissa Sheldon.

The lake was closed for several hours as homicide detectives investigated, and searched for the body belonging to the leg.

Officials say there were no recent reports of any boating accidents in the area and they are still searching for the body.
