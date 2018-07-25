HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Five people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase and search through a north Houston neighborhood. A manhunt is underway for a suspect who led deputies in a high-speed chase in a silver Lexus sedan.
Harris County Sheriff's deputies searched Wednesday afternoon in the area of W. Mount Houston and Twin Falls.
The suspects are believed to have been involved in a robbery.
K-9 units and a police chopper were called out to assist the deputies in their search.
No injuries were reported.
Caught! Deputies just captured their 5th suspect. The K-9 Officers Are getting well deserved water and petting. pic.twitter.com/CXhi6yu6Sz— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 25, 2018
Literally drove into the end of a Sheriff’s Office pursuit on the Northside (I was in the neighborhood for another story). Armed deputies took down one guy; now going door-to-door looking for someone/something else on Twin Falls Rd.— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 25, 2018