5 robbery suspects arrested after chase and search in north Harris County

5 robbery suspects taken into custody in north Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase and search through a north Houston neighborhood. A manhunt is underway for a suspect who led deputies in a high-speed chase in a silver Lexus sedan.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies searched Wednesday afternoon in the area of W. Mount Houston and Twin Falls.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in a robbery.

K-9 units and a police chopper were called out to assist the deputies in their search.

No injuries were reported.
