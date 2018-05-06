5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run in Chicago

One person was killed and four others injured after they were struck by a vehicle on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp in Chicago Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police received a call about a person in the roadway at the Homan Avenue exit ramp of the Eisenhower Expressway at about 4:44 a.m. Police said five people were in a cab that had broken down on the Eisenhower and they decided to walk up the exit ramp.The five people were then struck by a car exiting the expressway. Police said the car did not stop and they are investigating it as a hit and run.Police said one person was killed and four others were transported to hospitals. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the four people injured.Police did not release a description of the vehicle, but the vehicle's front bumper was left behind at the scene of the crash with the license plate intact.