Grief counselors will be on hand for students at Lawson Middle School after a street racing crash killed two of their classmates.The crash involving three, possibly four, teenagers happened in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.Students at the school have likely seen the surveillance video that shows two SUVs racing. Then one of them flips.Javier Hunter, 15, and his passenger Savyion Farley, 15, were killed.A 14-year-old in the second car has been charged in their deaths.It's now believed a fourth teen was also there likely recording the race. It is believed the intention was posting the race to social media.Javier's aunt says that's not okay. She believes that teen should be charged, too."I think they should all go to jail, to be honest with you. The ones that are driving, the ones that are videotaping, because they're all in on it. Because an innocent person could have walked out and got killed, like tonight, they racing, they racing. Javier could have killed someone," said Ivory Brown.One social media expert says, more and more, posting and sharing to social media has gone too far."Oftentimes, as you know, teens are trying to outdo each other on social media. Gain more likes, gain more views, because it's such an important factor in their lives now and an unfortunate consequence of the rise of social media," says Anh Nguyen, founder of Amplified Marketing.Hunter and Farley were in the eighth grade.