Sad - @HCSOTexas responded to 14600 block of Maisemore Rd (East Harris County), in reference to a 4-year old female found in a pool, not breathing. CPR was started and the child was transported to LBJ hospital, where she was confirmed. May she Rest In Peace. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 28, 2018

A 4-year-old girl has died after falling into a pool, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a pool in the 14600 block of Maisemore Road after the child fell in the water.Deputies say CPR was started on the child and she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.