4-year-old fatally shoots himself as mother sleeps

HENRICO, Virginia --A mother is in shock after her 4-year-old son fatally shot himself inside their apartment.
Demetrius Jefferson, 4, was her only child.
The mother, Tiara Rogers, says she fell asleep. When she woke up, she had discovered her child had shot himself and died.
WTVR-TV reports Rogers wants the public to be more aware of gun safety.
"If you have guns, make sure they're on safety, put it up where the child can't climb on a chair to get to it," Rogers said. "Have it up so they can't get to it."
During a news conference, Rogers was at a loss for words when asked to describe what happened. She hopes her story will remind parents to keep a close eye on their children.