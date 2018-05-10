  • LIVE VIDEO Officials in Beaumont provide update on explosion at church

4-year-old fatally shoots himself as mother sleeps

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother is dealing with the loss of her 4-year-old son after he fatally shot himself. (KTRK)

HENRICO, Virginia --
A mother is in shock after her 4-year-old son fatally shot himself inside their apartment.

Demetrius Jefferson, 4, was her only child.

The mother, Tiara Rogers, says she fell asleep. When she woke up, she had discovered her child had shot himself and died.

WTVR-TV reports Rogers wants the public to be more aware of gun safety.

"If you have guns, make sure they're on safety, put it up where the child can't climb on a chair to get to it," Rogers said. "Have it up so they can't get to it."

During a news conference, Rogers was at a loss for words when asked to describe what happened. She hopes her story will remind parents to keep a close eye on their children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun safetygunsu.s. & world
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
LIVE: Officials provide update after bomb detonates at church
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Show More
Finding Rosemary
Missing Kansas girl found safe in Houston area
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase ends in wild rooftop arrest
Trump announces 'very special moment for World Peace'
$5K and free Whataburger: Fast-food chain holding contest for students
More News