4-year-old boy dies of apparent drowning in pond just feet from Daisetta home

Deputies in Liberty County say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an apparent drowning in Daisetta. (KTRK)

DAISETTA, Texas (KTRK) --
The body of a 4-year-old boy was found in a man-made pond after wandering away from his home in Daisetta.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said it appears the boy drowned after his mother stepped inside the family's home.

Deputies and firefighters rushed to the home on County Road 2017 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they were told the boy had gone missing about 30 minutes before.

Crews spread out to search for McKaiden Tanner, and within minutes, two Hull-Daisetta firefighters discovered the boy's body in the pond.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the boy's official cause of death.
