4-year-old boy dies and 2-year-old brother hospitalized after being pulled from hot car

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut --
The investigation continues into an incident in which a young child died and his brother was hospitalized after police say they were pulled from a hot car.

Police responded to an apartment complex in West Haven on Treat Street around 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of an injured person.

Authorities say the children and their father, who called 911, were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and his 2-year-old brother was being treated.

Police have not identified the boys or their father as detectives investigate.

They're asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact detectives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
