CAR CRASH

5-vehicle crash kills 2 people in Fort Bend County, deputies say

2 people were killed in a crash in Fort Bend County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were killed in a crash involving five vehicles Sunday night, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.


Deputies say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 36 near Long Lane.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Life Flight was called to the scene, but it's not clear if anyone was transported via the medical helicopter.

One person with minor injuries was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed due to the wreck. It has since reopened.
