A North Carolina father and daughter who had a baby together are dead, along with the baby and the girl's adoptive father, a family attorney confirmed.Police in Connecticut found two people fatally shot inside a pickup truck in New Milford on Thursday. A suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York a short time later, police said.Authorities identified the suicide as Steven Pladl, of Knightdale, North Carolina, who was found dead inside his vehicle, several miles away from the initial scene.His daughter, Katie Pladl, was identified along with her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Buscoe, in the vehicle in Connecticut.The infant, 7-month-old Bennett Pladl, was found dead in a Knightdale residence during a welfare check at a home. It is the same home where Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl lived when they were charged with having an incestuous relationship."This is a tragedy for everyone involved," Steven Pladl's attorney said. "We are all heartbroken."Officials say Katie Pladl was born in January 1998 to Steven Pladl and her mother and then legally adopted out of state. According to warrants, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents after she turned 18, and, in August of 2016, she moved in with her biological parents and their two other children.Steven Pladl eventually left his wife to be with Katie, warrants say. The wife told authorities that when she moved out of the home, Steven had been sleeping on the floor of Katie's bedroom.The wife also said that she learned her daughter was pregnant and that Steven was the father in May 2017, after reading one of her other children's journal. She said that she contacted Steven, and he admitted that Katie was pregnant with his child and that the two had plans to get married. Warrants said the two young children were told by Steven to refer to Katie as stepmom, even though she's actually their sister.They moved to Wake County, North Carolina, at some point after May 31, 2017. Warrants say their child was born in September 2017.New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said officers responding to reports of gunfire Thursday morning found Katie Pladl and Buscoe dead inside the truck at an intersection on Route 7.He said police were searching for the suspect's vehicle, a Honda minivan, which they found in Dover with Steven Pladl dead inside.