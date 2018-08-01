DEADLY SHOOTING

3rd suspect arrested in killing of man who rescued teen neighbor during attempted robbery

Deputies say Gilbert Gomez, Jr., 19, drove the getaway vehicle after Moyses Arreguin was shot to death last Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who tried to help his neighbor.

On Wednesday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a second juvenile is in custody in the capital murder of Moyses Arreguin.

The 15- and 16-year-old suspects are behind bars along with Gilbert Gomez Jr., 19, who is accused of being the driver of the vehicle involved in the case.

Arreguin, 29, was shot to death last Friday just yards away from his front door. He leaves behind two young daughters.

Witnesses and deputies told Eyewitness News that Arreguin tried to protect his teenage neighbor, Sergio Bruno, during an armed robbery in the 19000 block of West Hardy Road

The teenager said he was sitting on the tailgate of his family's pickup truck when a stranger approached him around 10:30 p.m.

The man asked Bruno about his phone before pulling out a gun and demanding cash.

"The first thing the guys said was, 'Did I drop my phone here?' I was like, 'I don't even know you. You don't even live here.' That's when he pulled out the gun. He said, 'Give me your money. Give me everything you've got.' I had a gun pointed at me," said Bruno.

The teenager said Arreguin suddenly appeared with a baseball bat and struck one of the robbers. The criminals then opened fire with their weapons.

"After the first shot, (Arreguin) said, 'Go inside,'" recalled Bruno. "That was the last word I heard from him. I called 911."

In surveillance videos obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see a car circle several times. You then see two men walk toward Bruno's house.

The suspects confront Bruno and then Arreguin appeared in the frame. Within seconds, you see the men fire a weapon.

Arreguin's widow, Rose Cortes, said it's too painful to describe her family's immense loss. Arreguin's sister, Brenda Reyes, said her brother's spirit would light up the room. Her entire family is praying and demanding justice.

"He was always a giver," said Reyes. "That's how he was. That was my brother, a giver."

Bruno's mother, Cecilia Mejia, said Arreguin died a hero protecting her son.

"It's just a random act. I wish someone would come forward. Today, it's us. Tomorrow, you may never know who it may be," said Mejia. "I'm thankful that he looked out for my son as long as he did. You know he took the ultimate sacrifice. I can't repay his family with anything. Sorry. All I can say is that I'm sorry. We want justice."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez earlier said they were searching for three Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
