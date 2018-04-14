  • LIVE VIDEO 2018 Houston Art Car Parade

35-year-old theft suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase in Houston

35-year-old theft suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 35-year-old man is in custody after leading deputies on a short chase Thursday in Houston.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Fredrick Williams stole multiple items from a store in the 19500 block of the North Freeway.

When deputies located Williams' vehicle and attempted to pull him over, he took off. After a short pursuit, deputies were able to stop Williams.

The stolen items were recovered, deputies said.

Williams was charged with theft with previous convictions and evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Bond has been set for $6,500.
