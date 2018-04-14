HOUSTON, Texas --A 35-year-old man is in custody after leading deputies on a short chase Thursday in Houston.
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Fredrick Williams stole multiple items from a store in the 19500 block of the North Freeway.
When deputies located Williams' vehicle and attempted to pull him over, he took off. After a short pursuit, deputies were able to stop Williams.
The stolen items were recovered, deputies said.
Williams was charged with theft with previous convictions and evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Bond has been set for $6,500.