Officials arrest 341 people, seize $1M in drugs during three-month operation

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials arrest 341 gang members in three-month operation. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On an early morning this March, Houston police officers, members of the U.S. Marshals Office of the Southern District of Texas and deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Department, gathered at a parking lot just off the Beltway at Beechnut.

They were preparing to arrest a fugitive.

"Daily, we get collateral leads from other districts and other cities," said Deputy Cameron Welch of the U.S. Marshals.

At that moment, the group was trying to locate Tamisha Morgan, who was a young woman with outstanding felony warrants out-of-state.

After a few hours of surveillance, they found her. She had just left a nearby motel, and was not happy when authorities placed her in handcuffs.

"I was just leaving my hotel room and going to the nail shop," said Morgan, who then looked at our Eyewitness News cameras with disdain. "I'm trying to figure out why, and why am I on camera."

EMBED More News Videos

Video of gang member raids released by Marshals Service



Morgan would be just one of 341 arrests made during "Operation Triple Beam," a three-month joint operation led by the U.S. Marshals Office.

Eyewitness News was invited for an exclusive ride-along to see how this operation would unfold.

This operation was focused on southwest Houston and the main targets were gangs and drugs.

Each arrest having ripple effects on the rest of the community.

"By getting these individuals off the street, we don't just see one for one benefit," said HPD Captain Craig Bellamy. "Each arrest the gain is exponential. We arrest one felon, we prevent five to 10 to 25 crimes down the road."

As we learned in our exclusive ride along, there is never a typical day.

Minutes after arresting the young woman, authorities were running lights and sirens to the downtown bus station.

"You see how things happen really fast in these cases," said Deputy Welch.

At the bus stop, authorities quickly located Patrick Brandon who just got off an out-of-state bus.

"I didn't do nothing," Brandon said when we asked him why he was in custody.

In all, authorities arrested 341 suspects, confiscated 62 guns and seized $1 million during the operation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ganggang activityarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after high speed chase
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Spring mom fights to find missing daughter 8 years later
Crews working to repair water main break in downtown Houston
Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
89 graves discovered at construction site in Sugar Land
METRO to test driverless passenger vehicle at Texas Southern
Show More
Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green
Watt, Altuve play delivery boys to drop off fan's new truck
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
Houston Open still searching for new home for 2019
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
More News