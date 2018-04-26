We are proud to have joined the @USMarshalsGov @TxDPS @houstonpolice and other partners for Operation Triple Beam targeting violent gangs. 341 arrests, 62 guns and $1M in drugs seized #HouNews pic.twitter.com/eXyDiXMNQE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 26, 2018

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, assisted in arresting 341 gang members in "Operation Triple Beam."During the operation, officials also seized $1 million in drugs and 62 guns.Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in the operation.