Officials arrest 341 gang members, seize $1M in drugs during three-month operation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, assisted in arresting 341 gang members in "Operation Triple Beam."

During the operation, officials also seized $1 million in drugs and 62 guns.


Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in the operation.
