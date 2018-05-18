32 injured as buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel

AARON KATERSKY
Dozens of people were injured when two buses collided inside a major tunnel connecting New York City to New Jersey, authorities said.

The rear-end collision of the Manhattan-bound buses occurred inside the Lincoln Tunnel just before 10 a.m. local time. After the collision, the buses proceeded to exit the tunnel to the New York City side, according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police.

Thirty-two people sustained various injuries, 25 of them with minor injuries and seven with moderate injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The Lincoln Tunnel is fully operational, police said.

The 1.5-mile-long tunnel under the Hudson River is a major thoroughfare for the region's commuters.
