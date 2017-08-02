U.S. & WORLD

3 people unaccounted for after Minnesota school explosion

Three people are unaccounted for after an explosion at a Minneapolis school.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Three people are unaccounted for following an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school, according to local fire officials.

Classes were not in session at Minnehaha Academy at the time of the blast, according to a spokesperson. Most of the staff and students who were on campus at the time of the blast were participating in summer programs in another building.


There were a dozen students in the gymnasium of the upper campus building where the explosion occurred, but those students were able to escape to safety. Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said three people were rescued from the roof of that building.

The school spokesperson, who was in that upper campus building, said she heard a huge explosion that caused tiles to fall from the ceiling. She said several of her colleagues sustained minor injuries.

A building at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis collapsed due to a natural gas explosion, officials said.



According to fire officials, the collapse may have been caused by a natural gas explosion, but the investigation is still ongoing. The resulting fire has been extinguished.

Fire officials initially tweeted that one person had been killed in the blast but have since retracted that statement.

