3 teens charged in slain Bay City teen's murder

Devin Davalos was just 17 years old.The teen was reported missing by his family last week, then his body was found dumped near Lake Jackson.Co-workers at the Diamond S restaurant where Devin worked said he was already a manager, describing him as a hard worker and a good friend."I'm used to his car parked right here in the parking lot," a colleague said. "He's always giving me a ride."Police said it was Devin's own car that was used to dump his body near a boat ramp.The scorched shell of the car was later found.Investigators announced the arrest of three teens, two 16-year-olds and 17-year-old Michael Trevino.We spoke to Devin's parents tonight as they struggle with their grief.They tell us they've been waiting to get his body back from the investigators so they can plan a funeral.Devin was shot multiple times. The family says it will have to be a closed casket service.The Texas Rangers are assisting police in what they call a complex investigation as family and friends are still trying to come to terms with the horrific way Devin died"I just wish he would come back," a co-worker said. "Just come and walk in the way he usually does."