Three Spring ISD schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown while police investigate a robbery in the area. The schools placed on lockdown are Hirsch Elementary, Winship Elementary and Twin Creeks Middle School.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, three men armed with guns entered a business in the 2060 block of Aldine Westfield. Precinct 4 constables were able to spot the getaway vehicle and a short chase ensued, investigators said.Authorities were able to catch one of the suspects, but two remain on the loose.A police perimeter has been set up and authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.