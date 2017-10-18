3 Spring ISD schools placed on lockdown while authorities search for armed robbery suspects

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Three Spring ISD schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown while police investigate a robbery in the area. The schools placed on lockdown are Hirsch Elementary, Winship Elementary and Twin Creeks Middle School.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, three men armed with guns entered a business in the 2060 block of Aldine Westfield. Precinct 4 constables were able to spot the getaway vehicle and a short chase ensued, investigators said.

Authorities were able to catch one of the suspects, but two remain on the loose.

A police perimeter has been set up and authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.

