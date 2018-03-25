Authorities say three people are in critical condition following a shooting outside of Topgolf in San Antonio Saturday night.According to the San Antonio Police Department, a large group of people were gathered in the parking lot when the driver of a pickup truck was spotted driving recklessly. One person in the group confronted the driver and multiple people exited the truck starting an altercation.Authorities say shots were fired, hitting one person in the chest and two other people in the back.All three victims were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.The suspects reportedly left the scene in the pickup truck, but SAPD says they conducted a traffic stop on a matching vehicle.