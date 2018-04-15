3 men shot after drive-by shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are working to figure out who shot three men outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on West Bellfort around 12:30 a.m.

According to reports, the victims said they were walking around the apartments when a car drove by and started shooting.

Two of the victims were shot in the leg, and the other man was shot in the back. All three victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the cause of the shooting could be gang related.
