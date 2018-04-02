HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Police Department arrested three suspects following a high-speed chase through southeast Houston Monday afternoon.
A wild police chase during rush hour ends at McCarty and N. 610 loop. The white camaro towed from the scene. Three men arrested, wanted for aggravated robbery of a Game Stop. pic.twitter.com/tCMGSq1APu— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) April 2, 2018
HPD says that the chase started when officers responded to a robbery call at the GameStop on 2612 S. Shepherd around 5 p.m.
The three suspects had a short standoff with officers on the E. Loop, but eventually surrendered with their hands up.
According to reports, the chase lasted about 20 minutes.