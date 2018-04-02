3 game store robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video shows the arrest of the Camero driver who led police in a chase on the East Loop. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department arrested three suspects following a high-speed chase through southeast Houston Monday afternoon.



HPD says that the chase started when officers responded to a robbery call at the GameStop on 2612 S. Shepherd around 5 p.m.

The three suspects had a short standoff with officers on the E. Loop, but eventually surrendered with their hands up.

According to reports, the chase lasted about 20 minutes.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the arrest of the second Game Stop robbery suspect on the East Loop.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chase
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Five arrested at cockfight in Montgomery County
Show More
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
Family claims their apartment is infested with scorpions
More News
Top Video
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Five arrested at cockfight in Montgomery County
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
More Video